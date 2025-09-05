GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers overtakes Mukesh Ambani with $98b fortune

She's now ranked 18th on Bloomberg’s global rich list

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Françoise Bettencourt Meyer
Françoise Bettencourt Meyer
AFP

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the French beauty heiress and granddaughter of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, has seen her fortune surge by nearly $24 billion this year, making her wealthier than Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

The 72-year-old now has an estimated net worth of $98 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That marks a 32 per cent rise in the past eight months, fuelled by a strong performance of L’Oréal shares, which have climbed 17 per cent in 2025 to trade close to $400.

Bettencourt Meyers, who holds a 35 per cent stake in the cosmetics giant, directly benefits from the company’s steady growth.

Her gains this year outpaced several global tech leaders. She added more wealth than Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Pop Mart’s Wang Ning and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son — all of whom saw increases of between $17 billion and $21 billion.

Bettencourt Meyers is now ranked 18th on Bloomberg’s global rich list, just ahead of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose fortune stands at about $97 billion.

She still trails Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress valued at $118 billion, who remains the world’s richest woman.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Reliance Jio to float IPO in first half of 2026: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio IPO in 2026; Ambani unveils AI push

2m read
UAE exams cancelled, new CBSE rule and more

UAE exams cancelled, new CBSE rule and more

4m read
Kokilaben Ambani with son Mukesh and daughter-in-law Nita Ambani.

All you need to know about Kokilaben Ambani

3m read
South Asia’s billionaire titans: Mukesh Ambani, Shahid Khan, Mossa Bin Shamsher, Binod Chaudhary, and Ishara Nanayakkara — leaders of wealth across five nations.

Mukesh Ambani reigns as South Asia's richest tycoon

2m read