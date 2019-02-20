Dubai: If you could go back in time and tell yourself what to invest in, where would you put your money? Oil in 2009, perhaps? Or maybe Bitcoin in 2011?
Well, on today’s Dirhams & Dollars we talk to a man who knows better than most where you should invest your money in 2019.
Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer at Emirates NBD, sat down to talk to us about a wild 2018 in which most investments performed poorly, and why this year will be slightly different.
He gave us his perspective on both the local and global markets, while sharing with us his top picks for investors in 2019.
Gravier also shares with us his top risks for 2019, which include a number of regional concerns weighing on his investment outlook.
Listen in to find out where the oracle of Emirates NBD, one of the Middle East’s largest banks, thinks investors should put their money this year.