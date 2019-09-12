The London Stock Exchange is getting a different sort of investor attention. Image Credit: Bloomberg

London (Bloomberg): Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.’s $36.6 billion takeover bid for London Stock Exchange Group Plc faces serious political hurdles. And could lead to a competing offer from a rival, such as Intercontinental Exchange Inc. or CME Group Inc., according to market participants.

The offer seeks to drive a wedge between LSE’s planned combination with data provider Refinitiv, which was well-liked by investors. The UK exchange said it will consider the unsolicited proposal and remains committed to Refinitiv.