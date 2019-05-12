Dubai: The Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility booked a net profit of KD20.3 million (Dh245.12 million) in the first quarter of 2019, off the back of KD378.8 million in revenues.

The company’s stated profits were an increase of 7.3 per cent on the first quarter of 2018.

While revenues grew by 1.9 per cent, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was KD46.3 million, an increase of 22.8 per cent.

“Again a good start for Agility this year, though we are witnessing an environment where growth is slowing,” said Agility vice-chairman and CEO Tarek Sultan.