Libya’s oil production tumbled to the lowest since the 2011 uprising against former leader Muammar Gaddafi as a blockade on the country’s ports entered into its third week, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Current output is 204,000 barrels a day, said the person, who asked not to be identified because information hasn’t been made public.

Libya’s observed crude and condensate exports fell in January to their lowest level in a year after forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar blocked oil shipments from the country’s main terminals. Loadings averaged 731,000 barrels a day in January, down from 917,000 barrels in December, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Forces loyal to Haftar began closing export terminals in mid-January in the run-up to peace talks with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. That prompted the state-run National Oil Corp. to slash crude output, which had been running at about 1 million barrels a day in recent months.

As a result of the closures, NOC declared force majeure on supplies, allowing Libya — which is home to Africa’s largest-proven oil reserves — to legally suspend delivery contracts. The country has almost no storage capacity that could allow onshore fields to continue pumping even though exports are curtailed.

Libya accounted for two-thirds of the 500,000 barrel-a-day drop in oil production from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries last month. The group’s output slumped to 28.37 million barrels a day, according to a Bloomberg survey.