Lebanon’s economy has slowed since the crisis in neighbouring Syria began in 2011, leading to a shut down of vital trade routes and an influx of some 1.5 million refugees. The country is also coming to a reckoning with years of fiscal overreach with public debt, estimated at over 160 per cent of gross domestic product this year, is projected to rise to near 180 per cent by 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.