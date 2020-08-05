New devices from Samsung: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra (Tab S7 and S7+) tablets; Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch with health features; Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements. Image Credit: Supplied

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched five devices on Wednesday in an livestreaming event aimed to take aim at the Apple ecosystem and revive the electronics giant's supremacy.

The launch has one stated purpose: demonstrate Samsung's shot at seamlessly introducing an "ecosystem", quite similar to the California-based electronics giant's integration.

The suite of 5-in-1 products seeks to "empower consumers navigating a rapidly changing world".

The five devices were launched at Samsung's first-ever "Galaxy Unpacked" virtual event livestreamed from Korea, which include the new suite of power devices:

Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra (the most powerful Note series);

Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity;

Galaxy Watch3, premium smartwatch along with advanced health features;

Galaxy Buds Live earbuds; and

Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most.”

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro.

The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work—empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience.