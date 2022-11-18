Konka Group, which was founded in 1980 is a leading consumer electronics manufacturer in China. Today, it is has a brand value of 25.6 billion RMB and a production capacity of 17 million televisions. In addition, Konka also manufacturers refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, washing machines and dishwashers. Up to 20,000 people work for Konka, which also has effective R&D facilities around the world.
The end of 2021 marked the beginning of Konka’s development and strategic investment into the GCC with the goal of building a strong brand presence. Customers have already received it well.
According to Hursh Agrawal, CEO, Konka, GCC, the company’s objective in the region is to forge solid, long-lasting partnerships. To make sure that the end consumer receives true value for their money, Konka will continue to maintain high quality standards and minimal operating costs in the GCC. Konka is a company that sells a whole line of electronics and household appliances, and it depends on happy customers to grow its brand. Customers naturally choose Konka because it offers a wide variety of high-quality televisions with the operating systems, WebOS, Official Android and Netflix OS. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE are already countries in the GCC where Konka brand products are sold. A launch in Oman and Qatar will shortly follow.
Agrawal further states that in the GCC, Konka-brand refrigerators, freezers, and washing machines have also been introduced and that the company is currently aiming to increase the variety of models being provided.
In the modern television industry, content reigns supreme. While broadcast usage is falling, over-the-top (OTT) usage is rising. Customers want to experience content from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Starzplay, Shahid TV and Youtube, among others. Every region has international and local requirements and GCC is no different. Konka, with its international presence and local focus makes sure that customers get to access anything they want, whenever they want thanks to its variety of OS systems and app stores.