How AI and digital twins empower cities to prepare for crises before they happen

The cities of the future will not only be strong but also resilient, anticipating disruptions well before they happen and maintaining service continuity even under dire circumstances. As infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected, the risks also increase. From extreme weather and ageing assets to cyberthreats, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty, these challenges are essentially reshaping how infrastructure projects are planned, designed and operated.

Recognising this, the UAE is expanding its transport networks and scaling smart cities, while investing in clean energy, utilities and digital infrastructure. At the heart of this vision are ambitious national initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and UAE Net Zero 2050, guided by which the nation is also laying the foundation for long-term economic development.

As cities grow complex, traditional approaches to infrastructure management become less effective. However, many infrastructure operators still follow scheduled inspections and respond only after a fault has already occurred. This ultimately leads to costly repairs, service disruptions and increased risks to public safety. AI empowers property owners to prevent this by identifying potential issues well before they escalate into major failures.

The focus therefore needs to shift from building stronger infrastructure to building smarter, more predictive infrastructure, leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and digital twins to prepare cities for crises even before they occur.

However, the true value of AI extends beyond this. It empowers city authorities to move from reactive maintenance to proactively preparing for disruptions. When combined with predictive analytics, AI enables decision makers to analyse how infrastructure is likely to perform under different scenarios, allowing them to make faster, more informed decisions before a crisis unfolds.

Digital twins support this by providing a conducive environment for the practical application of AI. A digital twin is much more than just a 3D model – it is a dynamic, data-driven representation of a physical asset that continuously reflects its real-world conditions throughout its lifecycle.

By integrating engineering, operational and sensor data, digital twins allow infrastructure owners to simulate how assets will perform under diverse scenarios. Whether preparing for floods, extreme heat, transport disruptions or utility failures, city authorities can test response strategies in a virtual environment, understand how failures may cascade across interconnected systems and make informed decisions without disrupting real-world operations.