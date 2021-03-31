Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, now offers free zone business start-up packages, starting from only Dh9,450, to support entrepreneurs and SMEs during the global economic slowdown.
In line with Abu Dhabi Ports and the government of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support and safeguard businesses, the relief package offers prospective KIZAD free zone customers savings of up to
36 per cent on new registrations and a waiver on the security deposit for any registrations.
SMEs are a crucial component of Abu Dhabi’s business landscape and one of the main pillars of the Ghadan 21 programme, which KIZAD adheres to.
Approximately 98 per cent of all companies in Abu Dhabi are SMEs, which contribute 29 per cent of its GDP and 44 per cent of its non-oil economy.
KIZAD’s package for businesses is available in three tiers, the first providing up to 36 per cent savings on new registrations of three-years, 20 per cent savings for two-year registrations, and 15 per cent savings for one-year registrations.
Across all packages, customers will also benefit from having their security deposit waived.