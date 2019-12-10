Image Credit: AFP

A US judge voiced concern that it would be risky to end electronic location monitoring for two engineers awaiting criminal trials on charges they stole trade secrets from Apple’s autonomous-driving project for new jobs in China.

US District Judge Edward Davila seemed sceptical at a hearing Monday of a recommendation by the office that supervises defendants on bail to discontinue monitoring for the two men in light of their compliance with other conditions of their release.

“I do have continued concerns about their release from location monitoring,” the judge told lawyers. He didn’t issue an immediate ruling.

Prosecutors previously said a search of the Maryland home of one of the ex-Apple engineers turned up a classified file from the Patriot missile program that belonged to his ex-employer, Raytheon Co.