Image Credit: Supplied

Expo 2020 is round the corner and the world’s biggest event is ready to unfold itself. Jotun Paints UAE is keeping itself busy as the preferred paints provider for many pavilions in the Expo. Being the leading paints manufacturer in the UAE, Jotun has established itself as a provider of premium paints in the decorative, protective as well as coatings segment.

“Since the opening of our first factory in UAE in 1975, Jotun Paints has grown hand-in-hand along with UAE. Over the years, we have seen the country grow by leaps and bounds and become a leading economic hub in the world while we have remained the preferred paint provider for more than four decades in UAE. It makes us feel immense pride to see the country strive for excellence and we are humbled to be able to be a part of this process,” says Kjetil Urheim, General Manager, Jotun Paints UAE.

As a fact, Jotun is very proud to have painted many of the Expo pavilions, including the pavilion of its origin country, Norway. With the participation of 192 countries, the Expo will be an amalgamation of the latest global technologies and innovations, as well as causes that are supported by countries around the world, in one place.