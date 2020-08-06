. Image Credit: Supplies

Nafisa Khokha, COO of Jokoka elaborates on the brand’s concept and what the e-commerce brand brings to the marketplace in terms of innovations

What is Jokoka, what is its USP?

Jokoka is an app-centric unique online marketplace where vendors connect with customers and typically sell a variety of their unique or best-selling goods from their personalised store. Jokoka is a B2C marketplace emphasising sellers to identify the potential they have within their products and bring out the best for customers. There is uniqueness in everything we do, our tagline is unbox uniqueness. The platform empowers vendors to sell and as a standout feature we also provide next-day and express deliveries.

At Jokoka our vision is to help create a unique identity for every vendor while showcasing their bestselling products and that is at the heart of what Jokoka is. - Nafisa Khokha, COO of Jokoka

We are extending an opportunity to creative entrepreneurs to start, manage and scale their businesses with no registration fees, powerful tools, and continuous support throughout. We keep vendors and our customers’ connections safe, secure and fun. The ones who are fast enough to migrate online in time to have a better scope in today’s technology driven world.

What is Jokoka’s mission and vision?

We ventured into online shopping with the intention to motivate and boost start-ups, established businesses, and Made in UAE products by giving them a 24/7 sale hopportunity. We understand when the business circumstances are uncertain, we tend to provoke business innovation by working constantly on improving our range of products and simplifying the experience for sellers and customers.

Every seller today wants to be known by their products and specialties, but they may not have the resources to take their online sales to the next level. Customers are looking for something unique and special to buy, so we have identified this demand and embarked on a journey of creating uniqueness for both our vendors and customers.

After the UAE does Jokoka have any plans?

Yes, but currently the UAE is our focus market. We do plan to extend our operations to the MENA region, as there are immense opportunities out there.

