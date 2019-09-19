Maritime professionals from more than 40 countries will attend the Seatrade events this year Image Credit: Supplied

Seatrade Offshore Marine and Workboats Middle East (SOMWME), Seatrade ShipTech Middle East, and Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa — all take place at Madinat Jumeirah, starting with the Seatrade Maritime Awards on Sunday evening. The other two events run from Monday through Tuesday.

With Dubai’s importance as a maritime capital growing at a rapid pace, the city provides the perfect backdrop for such a significant occasion.

The awards night

Maritime’s Night of the Year takes place on Sunday, with an audience of more than 700 of the most prominent maritime and shipping leaders gathering to celebrate the organisations and individuals driving industry success.

Organised under the patronage of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation and Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), 15 industry-focused awards will be presented, with winners selected from more than 120 entries representing 20 countries.

Five honorary awards will also be presented to individuals making outstanding contributions to the industry.

From September 23-24, the seventh edition of SOMWME will be a key highlight of the week.

As the demand for energy increases and sanctioning kicks off, the signals for market upturn are gaining strength. SOMWME will provide a crucial arena for the industry to both identify key opportunities and find solutions for the challenges it faces.

Attendees will benefit from the experience of world-class speakers sharing their insights through a rich programme spanning the most pressing issues, including: Ahmed Al Shehhi, Senior Vice President Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Robert Day, Head of Offshore, VesselsValue Ltd; Robert Desai, Chief Commercial Officer, Topaz Energy & Marine; Douglas Korth, Director of Marine Operations, Middle East & North Africa, McDermott Internatioal Inc; Julian Panter, Vice President – Business Development, International Maritime Industries (IMI); Dr Ferenc Pasztor, Senior Offshore Analyst, Maritime Strategies International (MSI); Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, ABS

Opening with a groundbreaking debate titled, The Case for Optimism, which is sponsored by ABS, before continuing across key themes including diversification, technology innovation, big data, the conference agenda will leave attendees with the insight they need to keep their operations both efficient and competitive.

In addition to a plethora of networking opportunities, attendees also have the chance to connect with stakeholders from the headline sponsor ADNOC Logistics and Services, who will be hosting a dedicated networking lounge.

Seatrade ShipTech Middle East takes place alongside SOMWME and is the only event held during UAE Maritime Week dedicated to the latest technologies driving shipping forward.

Today’s technologies are shaking up maritime from all angles and the companies ready to face the challenge stand to reap the rewards, from smarter fleet management to decreased ship emissions. With the rise of new regulations such as IMO 2020 and ever greater pressures on achieving sustainability, operational and efficiency goals, there has never been a more important time to put cutting-edge tech at the heart of ship operations.

Industry-focused conference

Now in its 12th year, this two-day strategic conference has been relaunched under the Seatrade umbrella, bringing Seatrade’s long experience and expertise of the Middle East’s maritime sector into a reinvigorated conference programme.

This year’s shows bring together key experts at the cutting edge of their fields.

- Emma Howell, Head of Group Marketing at Seatrade Maritime

All respected authorities in their fields, this year’s speakers present a glimpse of the future:

Capt Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President, Ship Management, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Capt Rado Antolovic, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - Maritime Services Division; John Calleya, Technical Officer for Air Pollution, Marine Environment Division, IMO; Peter Fitzpatrick, Vice President, Strategic Development, ABS; Esben Poulsson, Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping; Capt Amarjit Singh Kauchhur, Vice President, Middle East and Regional Manager, International Registries Inc.; Ali Abduljalil Shehab, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC)

Both SOMWME and ShipTech’s programmes are CPD-certified, meaning those studying towards professional qualifications can gain up to twelve CPD points.

“This year’s shows bring together key experts at the cutting edge of their fields,” says Emma Howell, Head of Group Marketing at Seatrade Maritime. “With attendees visiting from more than 40 countries, this demonstrates the recovery is now on and international interest in the region is strong.”