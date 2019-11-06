Jafza is home to over 7500 customers including 100 of the Fortune 500 companies Image Credit: Supplied

As the dynamics of global trade change, the need for focused zones of developed infrastructure, with ready access to international shipping, has increased. Global manufacturing operations seek such locations to get closer to customers, improve their logistics, and expand into new markets.

Being amongst the most prominent free zone operations in the Middle East, the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s flagship free zone, makes a compelling case for companies looking to set up business in the UAE.

Located alongside Middle East’s largest deep sea port of Jebel Ali, Jafza facilitated trade worth $93 billion (in 2018), and is home to over 7500 customers, including 100 of the Fortune 500 companies. It offers access to over 3.5 billion people in the MEASA region.

A leading regional hub for trade and logistics, Jafza offers investors a highly efficient base for manufacturing, trading, and import/ export operations. A series of partnerships in recent months have reaffirmed Jafza’s position as the free zone of choice.

Last month, for instance DMCC – the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, and DP World, UAE Region, through Jafza, signed a collaboration agreement to bring warehousing and logistics solutions to member companies registered in the DMCC Free Zone.

The agreement allows DMCC member companies to access Jafza’s state-of-the-art warehousing and logistical services at no extra charge through a single point of contact.

Jafza’s expertise in providing niche end to end (e2e) solutions was on show when it launched the India-UAE Bridge initiative in June to attract Indian trade and investment, and help businesses based in the UAE to expand operations in India through Jafza’s infrastructure facilities and strategic incentives. It also facilitates trade integration capabilities across DP World’s portfolio spanning over 45 countries.

Jafza’s position as a leader in global logistics was recently recognised when it was named the Global Free Zone of the Year for Large Tenants at the fDi Middle East Free Zones of the Year Awards 2019, organised by the Financial Times Group. Jafza was chosen from over 85 global free zones for the award.