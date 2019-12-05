US President Donald J. Trump with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Image Credit: AP

TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that Japan would make necessary preparations for a trade deal with the United States to come into effect in January.

Japan’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved the deal, which cuts tariffs on US farm goods and Japanese machine tools. The lower house endorsed it last month.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the implementing proclamation for the United States next week, according to United States Trade Representative.