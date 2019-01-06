Lawyers representing South Koreans who were forced into labour applied to seize Nippon Steel’s local assets, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. A court in the city of Pohang may decide in two or three weeks whether to accept the request to seize the 2.34 million shares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. holds in its joint venture with South Korean steelmaker Posco that are worth about $9.7 million (Dh35.62 million), AP said.