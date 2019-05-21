The local restaurant is under a franchise agreement, and so not directly owned

Pedestrians pass a closed-down branch of Jamie's Italian restaurants in London, UK. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant in Dubai will be unaffected by the collapse of the chain’s UK business, according to the outlet’s manager.

Given that Oliver’s restaurants outside of the UK operate on a franchise agreement, they will not enter administration along with the firm’s 25 sites in the UK, according to the manager of Jamie’s Pizzeria in Dubai, who identified himself as Salman.

“The restaurants in UK were run under Jamie Oliver’s belt,” he said, adding: “They’ve been in crisis since last year.”

“But it won’t affect any of its outlets in Asia and Canada. It won’t affect other parts of the world because they’re franchises.”

An attempt to contact local franchise partner Apparel Group was unsuccessful.

Oliver, 43, who became a well-known figure in Britain and beyond for his popular TV shows, founded his Jamie’s Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008.

His restaurant group also includes Barbecoa, a steakhouse, and Jamie Oliver’s Diner.

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.”

More than 1,000 jobs will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors. The Jamie Oliver Group said it had appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG.

Oliver, who was discovered by the BBC while working as a chef in London’s River Cafe, gained widespread fame for his “Naked Chef” show, which was broadcast in dozens of countries.

He used his reputation to put pressure on politicians to combat growing child obesity problems by campaigning for healthier school meals.

Oliver’s restaurant chain is the latest victim of a brutal trading environment on Britain’s high streets.