Slovakia: British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects to hit annual production of 100,000 cars at its plant in Slovakia by 2020, the chief executive of the newly opened factory, Alexander Wortberg, said.

The company launched its new €1.4 billion (Dh5.86 billion) plant in Nitra, Slovakia, on Thursday after starting some production last month.

The plant was built with an initial capacity of 150,000 vehicles. It will take over production of the carmaker’s Discovery model, but could accommodate a second model as the British company faces uncertainty over a lack of a deal on Britain’s impending exit from the European Union. “We’re starting with one model and one shift,” said Wortberg.