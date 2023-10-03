Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued a decree pertaining to the formation of the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will serve as a Vice Chairman of the Board.
Other members of the Board include: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh; and Helal Saeed Al Marri. Al Shaibani will also serve as the Managing Director of ICD.