Dubai: On Tuesday, the Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) FinTech Hive programme comes to a close for yet another year.
The course is a three-month accelerator designed to mentor and connect young tech companies with potential partners in the financial and legal industries.
Launched together with Accenture in 2017, the programme has almost doubled in size for its 2018 run, which began in August and ends on November 27. This year, it has partnerships with 21 institutions, compared to 11 in 2017, and will welcome 22 start-ups into the accelerator, twice more than it accepted last year.
Below are some of the start-ups that were admitted in to this year’s programme. Watch as they introduce themselves and explain exactly what their start-ups do.
Financial technology (FinTech)
bankbuddy.ai (India)
Pre-built artificial Intelligence solutions for financial institutions with customer experience management, hyper-personalisation and operations automation.
Game Change Solutions (United Arab Emirates)
Enterprise solutions for social banking, chat commerce and frontline productivity, enabling “Social banking” and “Social Selling” to allow banks to embed their brand and services such as payments, e-commerce into any social and messaging applications.
PaySky (Egypt)
Next-generation, multi-channel payment solutions empowering consumers and businesses to pay and get paid.
Jaib (Jordan)
Card-less and bank-less payment method that incorporates machine learning and consumer lending to provide the most seamless and secure means of transaction between retailers and emerging market customers.
Money Mall (United Arab Emirates)
Financial coaching & personalised product recommendations, based on credit score, for everyone to achieve their financial goals and happiness.
Jibrel (Switzerland)
Smart contract development company on blockchain technology, leveraging the latest innovations in cryptography, distributed ledger and smart contract technology to build the financial networks of the future.
BetterTradeOff FinTech Solutions Ltd(United Arab Emirates)
Life-planning solution powered by advanced statistical models and artificial intelligence to empower people to make optimum decisions when financing their dreams.
Limitless (United Kingdom)
A mobile application targeting millennials to help them start investing.
Islamic financial technology (Islamic FinTech)
iWealth (United Arab Emirates)
Education platform integrated with a mobile app, digital wallet, and bank cards, focusing on increasing Finance Intelligence for teens and parents at home by teaching healthy money habits.
Regulation technology (RegTech)
Verismart(USA)
Identity blockchain platform using artificial intelligence to automate KYC processes across digital platforms.
Blinking.id (Serbia)
Blockchain-based digital identity and KYC solution offering GDPR compliance to business.
Insurance technology (InsurTech)
Addenda (United Arab Emirates)
End-to-end insurance settlement layer built on the blockchain using Hyperledger Fabric, allowing insurers to automate claims, cut overheads and identify fraud.
InsureVite (Singapore)
Artificial Intelligence and blockchain-powered platform that merges multiple touchpoints into a single contact point and combines multiple administrative processes into sets of algorithmic modules embedded into a chatbot.
Turnkey IS Technologies LTD (United Arab Emirates)
Specialised insurance consultancy services company providing the insurance industry with innovative “IT as a service” products and solutions for the underwriting cycle.