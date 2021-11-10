Get the pitch right

Indian startups wanting to get attention in Dubai need to sign up for ‘Elevate’.



Based on the elevator pitch model, each startup can show one slide with a two-minute pitch followed by a two-minute Q&A session from investors. Each presentation is timed and the startups have to stop their pitches at the sound of the buzzer. This session is followed by a networking session where investors and startups are given the opportunity to pursue each other and get to know each other better.



Elevate II was a Telangana focused startup event that took place on November 10.



“It is great to see the vigour and energy with which Indian startups are being received at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Elevate pitching session series is one of our key initiatives to showcase the best offerings of Indian startups to the global audience,” said Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India.



“India is now home to around 72 Unicorns, of which 35 unicorns were born in 2021, which is an example of how startups have bounced back in the face of adversity during pandemic,” said Puri.