Mumbai: The wireless carrier controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani will probably keep drawing users away from rivals, reaching a market share of as much as 45 per cent by fiscal year 2022, from 30 per cent as of March, a unit of Fitch Group said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which has been offering data tariffs that are as much as 30 per cent lower than competitors, is in a position to take advantage of intensifying competition, the unit, India Ratings and Research, said in its midyear outlook for telecommunications.