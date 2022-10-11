Mumbai: The 10th meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Government of India; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE State Minister for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India; Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as well as senior officials.
The joint task force was established in 2013 to promote trade, investment and economic ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, the co-chairs recognised the early trends of the positive impact of the historic UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and urged businessmen on both sides to benefit from the conducive trade ecosystem created under the agreement.
Discussions also took place on enhancing bilateral investments in sectors such as food security, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and technology.
The creation of a mechanism for carrying out bilateral trade in national currencies was also discussed.