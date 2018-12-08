Remittance flows to the East Asia and Pacific region are expected to grow by 6.6 per cent in 2018, to $142 billion, 1.5 percentage points higher than the growth rate in 2017. Remittances to the Philippines are expected to grow by 2.8 per cent in 2018, lower than 2017’s 5.4 per cent growth. Lower growth is due to the substantial decline in private transfers from the Middle East which fell by 17 per cent in the first 8 months of 2018 relative to the same period in 2017. Remittances to Indonesia are expected to experience double digit growth in 2018 at around 24 per cent, after remaining flat in 2017. Remittances to the region are expected to grow 4.2 per cent in 2019.