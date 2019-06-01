Indian government said it was “unfortunate” that US requests had not been accepted

President Donald Trump speaks at the US Air Force Academy graduation Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Air Force Academy, Colorado. Image Credit: AP

MUMBAI: The Indian government said on Saturday it will continue to seek to build strong economic ties with the United States despite a decision by US President Donald Trump to end preferential trade treatment for India from June 5.

In a relatively tame response to the announcement from Washington on Friday, the Indian government said it was “unfortunate” that its attempts to resolve significant US requests had not been accepted.

“India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,” the government said in a statement issued through India’s trade ministry.

The privileges come under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), which had been allowing preferential duty-free imports of up to $5.6 billion a year into the US from the South Asian nation. India is the biggest beneficiary of the GSP programme.