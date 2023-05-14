Dubai: The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has launched a first-of-its-kind India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX) in the UAE during a special event to commemorate the first anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Announced during the CEPA Beyond Trade celebration, IJEX will provide a platform for India’s micro, small, and medium jewellery enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their products to the Middle East market from its location in Dubai’s Gold Souq.
IJEX will now serve as an important gateway to the MENA region for the Indian gemstone and jewellery sector.
“This week we have not only been able to celebrate the achievements of the first year of the UAE-India CEPA but also forge new partnerships, new investments, and new platforms for collaboration. The launch of the India Jewellery Exposition Centre is the CEPA in action and clear evidence of the opportunities for greater trade and investment that our nations can deliver. Central to both our cultures, the gems and jewellery sector is a key driver of bilateral trade and among the industries that will gain the most from the agreement,” said Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Economy.