Aren't you into cryptos, yet? Image Credit: Shutterstock

New York: Venture capital funds have poured about $30 billion into crypto - or more than in all previous years combined for the little more than decade-old technology. That’s almost quadruple the previous high of around $8 billion in 2018, or the year following Bitcoin’s more than 1,300 per cent breakthrough gain, according to transaction data compiled by PitchBook Data.

Mainstream now

“We’ve moved beyond just digital gold,” said Spencer Bogart, general partner at San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital, one the largest investors in the industry after financing more than 120 companies since its inception in 2013. “We’ve got financial services, art, gaming as a subcategory of NFTs, Web 3.0, decentralised social media, play-to-earn - all of that made investors think, `We don’t have enough exposure’.”

As other established firms such as Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group and Polychain Capital bet on the next big crypto thing, all manner of experimental projects - a social media app that turns celebrities into tokens, a play-to-earn nonfungible token game inspired by Elon Musk or a collectible consisting of a list of words - secured funding.

“Investors are funding anything and everything,” PitchBook analyst Rob Le said.

NFT boom

The sudden emergence of what was once considered niche sectors such as NFTs showed investors what they might be missing out on, according Bogart, noting how the once obscure online non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea is now drawing comparisons to the e-commerce site Etsy. The $30 billion tally includes fundraising rounds raised by the likes of Robinhood Markets and Revolut, revenue-generating financial technology companies that merely touch crypto.

But looking strictly at US venture capital transactions also shows outsize investing this year with some $7.2 billion in deals, four times the previous record set in 2018, according to PitchBook data.

Sealing the deal

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX, for example, closed a $1 billion Series B funding round in July that pushed its valuation to $18 billion. Custodian New York Digital Investment Group raised $1 billion in mid-December, seizing more than $7 billion valuation. Forte, a provider of blockchain integration tools for game publishers, closed a $725 million fundraising round in November.