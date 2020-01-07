Like its non-beef burger, both of the pork products use soy as the primary ingredient

Impossible Foods Inc., maker of the eponymous “bleeding” soy-based burger, is debuting two faux-meat products at CES in Las Vegas: Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage, ramping up the rivalry with Beyond Meat Inc.

Impossible Pork is designed to be both halal and kosher certified.

Impossible, based in Silicon Valley, plans to give away about 25,000 samples at the consumer electronics show this week, and its sausage will be rolled out starting in late January at 139 Burger King locations in five test markets.

Like its non-beef burger, both of the pork products use soy as the primary ingredient and contain “heme,” an iron-containing molecule that gives the products their meaty look and flavour and is made from a genetically modified yeast.

“Heme is the magic ingredient that drives all the meat flavour,” Laura Kliman, a senior flavour scientist at Impossible, said in an interview. “Obviously the flavour of pork is very different from beef — there’s less heme in pork. Heme is still the key driver, just different amounts of it.”

There are also major textural differences that the company had to account for in its development. Pork is softer and springier than beef, Kliman said. While the ingredients for the pork, sausage and beef are similar, the actual formulations are different.

“It’s all about balance — really understanding the science and functionality of the ingredients individually and as a system,” she said.

The pork was developed with input from chefs in Hong Kong and Singapore. China, the world’s biggest pork-consuming country, is also key to Impossible’s future plans.

As consumers gravitate toward plant-based foods, the companies making them are racing to keep up. Impossible’s biggest competitor, Beyond Meat, has both beef and sausage products already on the market. Other companies, including Nestle SA, Conagra Brands Inc., and even pork giant Smithfield Foods Inc., have unveiled imitation meat products.

At Burger King, Impossible Sausage will be served as a patty on the new Impossible Croissan’wich, a toasted croissant with egg and cheese. The sandwich follows the success of the Impossible Whopper, which the burger chain says has sent new customers into its restaurants in droves. The sausage sandwich will be available in Savannah, Georgia; Lansing, Michigan; Springfield, Illinois; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Impossible has yet to announce plans to sell its ground pork product.

Since its debut at New York’s Momofuku Nishi in 2016, Impossible’s burgers and beef are now served in more than 17,000 restaurants, cafeterias and other food-service operations in the US and Asia.