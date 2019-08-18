Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi real estate developer Imkan on Sunday announced Chinese construction company CNTC as the main contractor for its Pixel project on Reem Island.

CNTC, based out of Beijing, is among China’s largest construction conglomerates with a presence in over 35 countries and 120 cities across the globe. The company’s extensive portfolio includes Shanghai Centre Building (the world’s fourth tallest building), and terminals at both Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing International airports, CNTC has also worked on other international projects such as the Russian Federal Building, India’s Bengaluru President tower and the Togolese Parliament Building. hospitals in China.

“CNTC is one of the biggest construction companies in China, and their experience combined with our commitment to developing research-based communities, gives us confidence that Pixel’s seven towers will be delivered utilising some of the most innovative and diverse construction solutions in the region,” said Walid El Hindi, Imkan’s chief executive officer.

“We are looking to the future and the union of our companies is a reflection of the close relationship the UAE shares with China, a relationship that is only set to grow. Abu Dhabi is a hub for global trade and the UAE is set to play a pivotal role in the China Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

Work on Pixel’s seven towers will begin immediately and the project is scheduled for full completion in Q4 2021. The development has been structured to surround a pedestrianised plaza and will be made up of 525 residential units. The towers will also include F&B, retail and co-working spaces.