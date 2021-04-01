It has been a wonderful journey of association with IFZA as a business partner. IFZA has been tremendously professional, timely and provides a great clarity in all the services provided. We really thank and appreciate all the teams at IFZA for helping us deliver the best to our customers.The Polo Match organised by IFZA was first of its kind in Dubai by any Free Zone … it was an amazing experience.
- Deepak Jain, CEO, Leela International
IFZA has provided us with excellent professional services. All the support which was given to us for opening Free Zone companies in Dubai was precise and clear. IFZA was flexible and respectful of our client’s decision as to how they wanted to move forward with the time frames. We simply could not have set up the Free Zone companies for our clients in Dubai without the help and support of IFZA.
- Karthik C M, Founder & Managing Partner, MK International Corporate Services LLC
I am very proud to be a part of such a professional and considerate team like IFZA. Being their registered partner gives me a chance to provide a high class service to my customers around the world and support the prosperous growth of the UAE.
- Olena Volkova, Managing Director, Taer OI FZC
We at GRG Group are privileged to work with IFZA, an organization with a clarity of vision and a strategic approach. With their competitive rates, approachability, flexibility and accessibility, IFZA have endeared themselves to our clients and our team. IFZA Polo was a memorable and a defining initiative that enhances the quality of working relationships and provides a platform for even our clients
- Beena Jacob, Head – Sales & Operations Global Resources Group (UAE Free Zones)