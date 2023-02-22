As many as 11 contracts with a total value of Dh5.8 billion were signed on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.
Overall, 34 deals have been clinched at the exhibitions so far, with a total value of Dh18.44 billion.
On Wednesday, the Tawazun Council signed nine deals, worth Dh5.7 billion, with local and international companies on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, and two deals worth Dh134 million on behalf of Abu Dhabi Police.
The biggest contract - worth Dh4 billion, was awarded to Earth, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to develop tactical data link network. Another contract, worth Dh1 billion, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Halcon to procure Al Tariq system.
A contract worth Dh28 million was signed with International Diving Trade to provide technical support to the boats workshop.
A Dh27 million contract was signed with International Golden Group to procure scanning and monitoring devices.
The international contracts announced on Wednesday included two with France’s Thales, one worth Dh176 million to provide technical support for the GM-200 radars, while the other is a Dh6 million contract to provide technical support and training on CMS.
A Dh407 million contract with the French company Naval Group to procure Anti-Torpedoes’ CANTO systems and mu-90 torpedoes was also signed.
Also signed was a Dh68 million contract with the US company Kaman to procure a proximity fuze, and a contract worth Dh37 million with Frequentis AG of Austria to develop an operation centere.
Two deals worth a total of Dh134 million were signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Police, including a contract worth Dh62 million with Leonardo of Italy to procure the AW139 Helicopter and a Dh72 million contract with Nimr, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Ajban vehicle 4X4.