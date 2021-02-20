More than 900 exhibitors from 59 nations are expected to take part

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) will open in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) will open in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The twin event will be held from February 21-25.

The exhibitions will showcase the latest technologies and innovation in the global defence sector, support the growth of the UAE’s defence industry, and forge new relationships between major international companies.

In its 15th edition, these events are among the first global defense conferences taking place in person during the pandemic.

IDEX and NAVDEX are organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

Israel, Azerbaijan, Portugal, Luxemburg and North Macedonia are participating for the first time.

COVID precautions

According to a statement from organizers, officials at the event will help stop the spread of COVID-19 by using thermal scanners at all entrances, sanitation and disinfection procedures, and disinfectant fogging machines.

All visitors and participants will be required to have a negative result for COVID-19 from a polymerase chain reaction test. In addition, social distancing measures and the wearing of personal protective equipment is mandated across facilities.

“ADNEC has implemented the highest levels of strict precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of visitors and participants, in accordance with the highest global health and safety standards, with a wide raft of precautionary measures being implemented across IDEX and NAVDEX,” said Saeed Al Mansoori, the executive director of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC.

This edition marks the commencement of the recovery phase from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, despite the current global conditions. It will demonstrate how Abu Dhabi and the UAE are ready and able to organise, deliver and host leading international events. The UAE has the infrastructure and expertise to organise such a global event, in adherence to leading precautionary health and safety measures.

Some 19 hotels located around the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre have been selected to host international delegations and visitors participating in the event, in cooperation with relevant local authorities. Each hotel is equipped with a PCR testing centre, in coordination with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

Israeli participation

The Israeli pavilion will feature a range of technology and innovation to Abu Dhabi that will foster the transfer of knowledge to local teams and build bridges toward intra-regional collaboration.

“The participation of the Israeli pavilion in IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 showcases how these strategic exhibitions are at the forefront of the wider region’s peacekeeping efforts, and how IDEX and NAVDEX act as a cornerstone of the Middle East’s broader defense strategy,” Al Mansoori said.

NAVDEX is expected to host a series of naval vessels from different countries, which will be on display at ADNEC Marina. Organizers also plan to show off several new naval vessels during the exhibition.

This year’s agenda focuses on cybersecurity, research and development, the defense supply chain, artificial intelligence, and the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Saab’s inaugural UAE developed product is a Rugged Camera Module – Infrared, (RCAM-IR) which features an extremely rugged design for harsh and demanding environments.

UAE presence

Emirati defense conglomerate Edge plans to make more than 40 business announcements over the course of the five-day gathering, unveiling 20-plus products and exhibiting more than 50 capabilities, including autonomous systems and unmanned ground vehicles; precision-guided munitions; offshore patrol vessels; electronic warfare capabilities; and maintenance, repair and operations services.

Additionally, some international companies are participating in the event despite ongoing lockdowns in their home countries by sending regional offices or local delegates. Some business interviews are scheduled to take place virtually.

Global presence

The IDEX will bring together over 24 experts and specialists from across the world, and over 2,000 leaders and senior executives from more than 80 countries representing the global defence sector will be able to meet and do business.

CAE, the leading global training and mission systems integrator, will present its latest defence and security innovations at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

The 2021 edition of the conference will commence with an opening speech by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. Subsequently, four main sessions will be held, hosting a select group of Emirati and international industry leaders.