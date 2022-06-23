Dubai: Huawei has launched its first technology experience center in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the kingdom’s space commission, it said on Thursday.
Future Space, the largest exhibition center outside of China, will include advanced technologies including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, among other innovations.
The 1,500 sq.m. exhibition, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, will be open to the public and host an estimated 200,000 visitors over the next five years.
“We are honored to launch Future Space in Saudi Arabia and support the kingdom achieve its digital ambitions as part of Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030. Imagination will determine how far we can go in the future; action will determine how quickly we get there. We believe here at Huawei that the best way to predict the future is to create it,” said Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia.
Weiqing Chen, Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia, said: “The firm relations between China and Saudi Arabia have brought immense benefits to both countries. As Saudi Arabia pursues digital transformation as part of its strategic national goals, public/private partnerships between technology companies such as Huawei and public agencies adds new value to the local tech ecosystem. We, therefore, congratulate the Saudi Space Commission on the launch of Future Space and look forward to more success.”