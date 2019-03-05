A company signage on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development center in Dongguan, in south China's Guangdong province. Image Credit: AP

BRUSSELS: Huawei, in the spotlight over the security risks of its telecom equipment gear, urged governments, the telecoms industry and regulators on Tuesday to work together to create a common set of cybersecurity standards.

The call by Huawei Chairman Ken Hu came as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker opened a cyber security centre in Brussels, allowing its customers and governments to test Huawei’s source code, software and product solutions.

The company has similar facilities in Britain, Bonn, Dubai, Toronto and Shenzhen.

“The fact is that both the public and private sectors lack a basic common understanding of this issue. As a result, different stakeholders have different expectations and there is no alignment of responsibilities,” Hu told a news conference.

“As a whole, the industry lacks a unified set of technical standards for security, as well as systems for verification. This is complicated by globalisation of the value chain,” he said.

Hu said a common standard, verified legally and technically, would help create trust in the industry.