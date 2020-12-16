. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Clint Khan, Managing Director, Y-Axis

What key changes are shaping the immigration sector during this public health crisis?

There is a huge misconception that due to the pandemic, countries are not accepting applications for migration. However, the pandemic has impacted only short-term visa applicants due to the international travel restrictions in force. In fact, countries like Canada, Australia, the UK and Germany are accepting long-term visa applications online. Canada has announced to increase the number of immigrants to 1.2 million until 2023.

How do you see the Canadian immigration industry evolving in the post-Covid world?

There has been an increased interest in immigration since April this year, according to a survey conducted by Word Education Services (WES). In fact, Canada is close to issuing 100,000 or more express entry invitations in 2020. From the time the pandemic began, express entry draws have taken place on a bi-weekly basis. The largest express entry draw so far was held recently, where 5,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) were issued to express entry candidates.

In its immigration plans announced recently, Canada hopes to welcome around 1,233,000 new permanent residents over the next three years to help in economic recovery after the pandemic.

As a leading consultant in the field of Canadian immigration, what does your firm bring to the table that is unique?

Y-Axis is a regulated Canadian immigration consultant by Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC).

Our immigration process consultants are trained to help clients understand the immigration pathways that Canada offers as well as the immigration process. They are up-to-date on the latest immigration changes so that they can help the client take an informed decision and improve his chances of migrating to Canada.

Sam Bayat, CEO, Bayat Legal Services

What are the benefits of investing in a second passport?

Obtaining a second passport benefits a family as a whole, opening doors to endless opportunities. In recent years, the main objective of investing in second passports has been the sense of freedom of mobility. The hassle of applying for visas can be irritating — a businessman sometimes needs to travel fast to maintain or expand their business. Furthermore, a second passport is a backup plan— a security blanket for one’s family. Unfortunately, we still live in a world where a person is simply judged or prohibited to travel because of their identity. That is why I strongly believe that investing in a second citizenship is more crucial than ever. No one knows what the future holds, so families need to take precautionary measures to ensure their security and stability in life.

What are your predictions for the immigration and the citizenship by investment sector in 2021?

There will be an extensive rise in the number of people migrating and investing in second passports. We have already seen a huge surge in enquiries from all over the world in recent months. This pandemic has affected us as a whole. With that being said it has put things in perspective for everyone. Today, we even have American clients investing in these backup plans [passports] in fear of what the future holds. The immigration and CBI industry is more dominant than ever, and this is just the beginning.

How does Bayat Group maintain its edge in this market?

Bayat Group is a brand; I strived to get where my company is now, and I am very blessed and grateful. I take great pride in assuring the best for my clients. We, at Bayat Legal Services, have an extensive experience in business immigration programmes, enabling us to better understand the challenges faced by our clients. We deliver practical and effective legal solutions. Recognising that no two clients are alike, we design individual strategies according to the client’s needs.

Mimoun Assraoui, CEO, RIF Trust

What are the key things we need to keep in mind while selecting an advisor for residency and second citizenship?

With a lot of small and large agencies available to choose from, it is important to ensure that you pick a government approved international marketing agent who should be able to produce a copy of their certificate upon request. It is also crucial the advisory offers a wide range of services and investment solutions that is tailored to your individuals needs and motivations. They should also be a member of the Investment Migration Council (IMC).

How has Covid-19 affected your citizenship and real estate sales globally, and how do you see the short to medium term?

The demand for second citizenship and residency has been booming since the pandemic started as a second passport or residency has become a necessary Plan B for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families. Many countries have handled the pandemic poorly so their citizens have lost trust and are now looking for alternatives. As our world continues to become more interconnected and travel restrictions are lifted, we expect exponential growth in the investment migration industry.

What has been your most successful residency by investment programme and why?

The most successful residency by investment programme in 2020 was Portugal’s Golden Visa programme. With a minimum investment of €280,000 in approved real estate in Portugal, this flexible programme provides visa-free travel across the EU Schengen for investors and grants them a secure and permanent place in Europe to relocate with their families, if needed. This family-friendly programme allows the main applicant to add dependents to their application. Citizenship is possible after five years of residence.

Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global

How can immigration practices get better in the next five years?

Immigration practices can be improved with more stringent regulation of the industry, determining who is allowed to practice or provide immigration services. Unfortunately, the immigration industry has become a marketplace of ‘sale’ rather than providing important life-changing services to clients via the most experienced and educated service providers. With stricter regulation, misinformation can be largely avoided and those who are aiming to provide quality services, will be able to do so freely.

What can the international community and governments do to build inclusion and leverage the skills and assets that migrants bring?

It would be great to see the international community and governments create more programmes and resources for new migrants which address their immediate needs upon moving to a new country. This would ease fear and create a less overwhelming environment surrounding the immigration process as well as adequately recognise and utilise the skills that migrants contribute to the local economies.

How is your company handling migration during Covid times?

Step Global is continuing to provide the same level of services to clients while protecting all those involved. For example, we offer in-person meetings, as well as zoom calls. We believe that now more than ever, people are looking for alternative opportunities for migration, residencies, and passports. Therefore, it is most important for us to be available to potential clients during this time.

Syed Jafar Sadiq, General Manager, Cosmos Immigration

What are some interesting projections for immigration trends in the coming future?

Currently, Canada is maintaining high levels of immigration plans to offset the economic imbalance. Between 2021 and 2023, Canada is targeting over 1.2 million immigrants. If you are a skilled worker with a proven track record of employment along with recognised education, now is the time to secure your and your family’s future.

Another promising pathway for the future is student visa. With quality education and an affordable tuition fee, employment options, and as a pathway to Canadian permanent residence, the choice to study in Canada can be one of the best decisions made by young people from around the world.

What more can be done to improve current global mobility practices to benefit talents on the move?

Understanding the programme is key to success, First, we need to identify the requirement of the countries and match the skill set of the applicant. Hence, due diligence plays an important role, followed by the management of time and finances during the process. Population growth is important because it fuels growth of the labour force. Immigration has been a main driver for global mobility of talents for many countries.

What is it that sets your company apart from other players in the market?

Our tagline says it all: Cosmos Immigration — Deliver What We Promise. Cosmos has a long-standing reputation in the market since its inception in 2014. With a multilingual team of professionals, Cosmos provides tailored immigration pathways with unparalleled confidentiality standards. Being an authorised consultant, we make sure a formal screening is conducted with each application prior to the submission. A systematic document management between the client and the company plays a vital role in the success of the application. We also follow an extensive set of tools for data management, which has upheld our application representation with utmost accuracy. Cosmos also provides exclusive post-landing services.

Deepak Kochhar, CEO, WWICS Group

What are the top countries for immigration in the current situation?

When we talk about the countries that can offer a better life to immigrants, Canada stands at top of the list. It has one of the most positive attitudes towards immigrants in the world, which is further manifested by all the commendable measures it has taken amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Besides Canada, Australia, the USA, the UK and various European countries are quite open to immigrants.

How do you differentiate your services from other players in the market?

Since its establishment in 1993, WWICS always strives to provide hassle-free and transparent immigration. One of the major aspects that makes us stand out from the competition is our post-landing services. We offer customised settlement and placement services to help our clients settle abroad.

What are the key things we need to keep in mind before hiring the services of an immigration consultant?

WWICS always recommends individuals to ensure that the representative or consultancy you hire is legitimate and has a long standing and excellent track record. Make sure that the firm you hire has an intellectual knowledge and expertise in immigration domain and is up-to-date with the immigration rules and regulations.

Abhishek Mahajan, Managing Director, Fly High Abroad

How has your business been in the past 11 months of this year?

Our industry has not been affected by the pandemic as most of the countries we deal with have offered the facilities to file applications through online systems. Moreover, we have been conducting zoom meetings to help and guide our clients and make their dreams for migration come true. We have successfully handled more than 100 cases in the past one year.

What are some of the top destinations for immigration for UAE residents?

We have noticed from our experience that UAE residents prefer to move to countries like Canada, Australia, the US and the UK.

What are your tips for people looking for an immigration consultant?