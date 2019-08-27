Numbrs offers app that enables users to manage existing bank accounts in one place

Numbrs offers an app that enables users to manage their existing bank accounts in one place and to buy financial products Image Credit: Screengrab

A Dubai-backed fintech firm whose investors include Investment Corporation of Dubai and Josef Ackermann has raised additional money to value the company at more than $1 billion as it prepares to expand outside its main market of Germany.

Numbrs Personal Finance raised $40 million to bring the total capital invested to almost $200 million, Chief Executive Officer Martin Saidler said in an interview.

Numbrs offers an app that enables users to manage their existing bank accounts in one place and to buy financial products.

The company has become a so-called "unicorn" by focusing mostly on private investors.

"Venture capital and private equity funds tend to have less patience. They get nervous when it takes longer for a startup to earn money," Saidler said in an interview.

Meaning of 'unicorn' startup A unicorn is a privately-held startup company valued at over $1 billion. The term was coined in 2013 by venture capitalist Aileen Lee, choosing the mythical animal to represent the statistical rarity of such successful ventures.

Investment Corporation of Dubai, which invested in 2017, is an exception, he said.

In total, more then 50 individuals and families are invested in the company.

What is fintech? Computer programs and other technology used to support or enable banking and financial services.

Existing and new investors took part in the latest funding, Saidler said, while declining to name any. The company previously identified former Deutsche Bank AG head Ackermann and private banker Pierre Mirabaud as stakeholders.

Numbrs is not profitable yet, though it aims to break even in two years, Saidler said. The fintech firm launched its app in 2014 in Germany and, starting next year, Numbrs aims to establish Britain as its second main market.