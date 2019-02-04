This service division is controlled by the most advanced Asset Management software system. GWT as a healthcare-related provider, maintains a very efficient and punctuate delivery system including refrigerated trucks for the transportation of very sensitive chemicals, reagents, and consumables. GWT is in exclusive partnership with almost 35 well-recognised multinational manufacturers covering more than 60 per cent of the market needs in both medical and scientific fields. GWT’s main objective today is to maintain the satisfaction of all its customers, as well as to reach their expectations, covering the sales, service and application domains by elevating the performance and quality through extensive trainings to its employees. The commitment GWT overtook its clients wide base, 39 years ago, will continue to update and upgrade.