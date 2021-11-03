Dubai: The Committee for the Development of Capital Markets and Exchanges in Dubai announced the appointment of a new board of directors for the Dubai Financial Market.
Helal Saeed Al Marri will now chair the DFM. Al Marri has been Director-General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) since 2013. He is a member of the Executive Council of Dubai and also the Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, took twitter to make this announcement.
Other members of the board include:
- Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board – UAE Internal Audit Association;
- Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment;
- Abdulwahid Alulama, Partner - White & Case LLP;
- Moaza Al Marri, Communications and Marketing Expert; and
- Mohammed Humaid Al Mari, Financial and Administrative Expert and Member of the UAE Accountants and Auditors Association
Sheikh Maktoum thanked Essa Kazim for his efforts to manage the Dubai Financial Market since its inception 20 years ago. “Essa Kazim contributed to the establishment and management of the Dubai Financial Market for many years, and his efforts will always be appreciated,” he said.
The Minister of Finance directed the new board to develop plans and strategies to spur growth and double the size of Dubai's financial markets to Dh3 trillion in the coming period.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently assigned Sheikh Maktoum to supervise the financial markets and stock exchanges in Dubai.