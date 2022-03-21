Three presidents, one prime minister, 13 ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean region will participate in the fourth edition GBF Latin America, which begins today at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Among the dignitaries, who will be addressing the two-day forum are: Jair Messias Bolsonaro President of Brazil; Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia; Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana; Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of Haiti; and Dr. Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade (UAE).
Organised by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the two-day forum held under the theme “Towards a Resilient Future”, examines synergies between the UAE and the Latin America and Caribbean region and explores new avenues of cooperation.
About 800 delegates from 50 countries will attend the event, including over 45 speakers joining 25 interactive sessions.
Interactive sessions and discussions are structured around the event’s three pillars: Reform, Empower and Grow, which are designed to tackle timely issues such regional trade integration, tax reforms and new policies to drive foreign investment and trade, digital economy tends and bilateral business opportunities that can drive sustainable growth in the post-Covid era and beyond.
Other dignitaries who participate at the forum include Daryll Matthew Minister of Education, Science and Technology; Antigua and Barbuda; Rodolfo Solano Quirós Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship (Costa Rica); Miguel Ceara Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development (Dominican Republic); Laureano Ortega Presidential Advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation (Nicaragua); Mohammed Lashtar, Minister and Advisor and Commissioner to the President of Republic of Nicaragua to Africa, Middle East and the Arabic Countries (Nicaragua); and Luis Alberto Castiglioni, Minister of Industry and Commerce (Paraguay).
In addition, Marcos Troyjo President, New Development Bank; Lorena Konanz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade (Ecuador); Michel Temer, Former President of Brazil; Gustavo Morais Nunes Mayor of Ipatinga (Brazil); Ramiro Samaniego, Deputy Minister of Industry (Paraguay); Estafania Laterza, Vice Minister of Investment and Export Promotion (Paraguay); Déborah Rivas Saavedra Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Cuba); Mauricio Claver-Carone President, Inter-American Development Bank; and Martha Delgado, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral and Economic Affairs (Mexico), will be sharing their perspectives and insights during the event.
Other high-level speakers representing the UAE are: Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers; Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency.