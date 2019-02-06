After thousands of media industry jobs were cut in the span of just two weeks, we look at whether there is a future for journalism or not.
Will everyone just continue to get their news from Facebook?
And will that just encourage more ‘fake news’ to spread?
We are joined by Alex Malouf, an Abu Dhabi-based communications professional and a former journalist, who discusses how newspapers went from being a gold mine to a loss-making investment.
We also attempt to tackle bigger questions including whether we can afford to have free news much longer and whether we need to start taxing the tech giants in order to finance the media. (P.S. It’s kinda bleak.)