Food packaging industry major Hotpack is participating at the Gulfood summit with its solutions to the marketplace for sustainable packaging.

Hotpack has a leadership position when it comes to market share. The company has ventured into various forms of food packaging and have been increasing our product portfolios and reach.

Abdul Jebbar, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “If we want to explore real sustainability solutions, we must first understand what that entails and tackle the common misconceptions around it.”

“The latest entrant in the packaging arena is biodegradable or compostable products. To find real sustainable solutions, we need to take a more holistic approach instead of outright banning plastic use and washing our hands off the problem,” he added.

According to Abdul Jebbar, the most important factor in sustainable food packaging is recyclability. “Products that are easiest and cheapest to recycle would be the best at minimising environmental impact. Companies are now also experimenting with reusable packaging, but its applications are limited.”

“Hotpack was quick to adapt to the new normal. The company updated its packaging requirements to incorporate sustainability and hygiene into its products while maintaining performance, convenience, and low cost. We have an advantage of having multiple sites, multiple products, and available capacities to cater to the growing demand. This position has given us the edge over our competition,” he added.

Hotpack has tackled this growing issue is by developing an alternative ‘bio’ range that can be recycled. Many of Hotpack’s plastic production factories can accept up to 90 per cent recycled raw materials. Additionally, the company’s paper products such as a ‘Kraft Range’ also utilise 100 per cent recycled material.

Hotpack is also embracing eco-alternatives where possible but plastic is always the better option in some products. For such products, Hotpack is moving towards environmentally friendly variants that can be comprised of 70 per cent recycled content.

“We are always ready to embrace new technologies that help us make our world a better place to live in for our children. We develop unique paper products with bio-coating, that enables the paper to be fully compostable without any further treatment. This means that should Hotpack products, unfortunately, end up in landfills or the oceans they will decompose safely,” said Abdul Jebbar.