Could you brief us on Vazir Group, highlighting how you could help UAE residents immigrate as well as opt for a second passport?

Vazir Group is an immigration advisory boutique that has been helping individuals secure their future through access to global opportunities since 2004.

With offices in Dubai and Toronto, the team of expert consultants at Vazir Group assists clients with unique programmes and financing options to over 10 destinations.

The company takes pride in supporting applicants through every step of their journey, supporting them even in settling down in a foreign nation after they immigrate.

How many clients have you helped to immigrate last year?

We remained above our yearly average last year, helping over 60 clients to immigrate to various destinations in the world using our diverse programmes.

What are some of the top destinations for immigration for UAE residents?

Depending on individual requirements, Canada remains the destination of choice for families looking to relocate from the UAE. Cyprus maintains its spot as the top choice for business professionals looking for a good investment opportunity in Europe, great taxation system and unmatched mobility in terms of visa-free access to the world. Greece, Portugal and the Caribbean Islands are also very popular owing to their individual advantages and price points.

Finally, what are your tips for people looking for an immigration consultant?

Ensure that your consultant of choice is reputable and trustworthy, and has a sound and stable infrastructure rather than operating as a sales office for another immigration consultant. Hire a consultant who can guide you to choose the most suitable immigration programme depending on your long-term goals and current circumstances and doesn’t force-sell the options that they have. Choose someone who is transparent about the process and timelines of immigration.