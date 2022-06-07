Washington: Goodyear said on Tuesday it would recall 173,000 G159 tyres after US auto safety regulators asked it to replace them.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation in 2017 to review allegations raised in a lawsuit that some tyres had defects causing motorhome crashes resulting in deaths and injuries.
NHTSA in February asked Goodyear to recall the tyres and Goodyear in March had originally declined the request, the manufacturer said in a filing.
Goodyear said in its filing it had now agreed to the recall “to address concerns that some of these tyres may still be in the marketplace or in use.”
“Certain size 275/70R22.5 G159 tyres installed on motorhomes experienced tread separations and other failures when exposed to conditions present in that market segment, including overloading and underinflation. The estimated population of these tyres is undetermined. Production of the subject tyre ended in January 2003,” the tyre maker said.
Goodyear also said that anyone who presents a recreational vehicle containing the tyre will receive a 275/70R22.5 Goodyear G670 tyre free of charge. Goodyear will also cover the cost of dismounting and disposing of the tyre and mounting and balancing the new tyre.