Dubai: The prices of most fruits and vegetables in Dubai have remained stable over the past few weeks. With most families and individuals limiting the majority of their expenditure to grocery shopping, this price stability will help keep household budgets in check.
The minimum price of face masks has also seen a reduction. As soon as the government made the use of face masks mandatory after the COVID-19 outbreak, the price of face masks had seen an exponential rise. However, with people learning to live with the new norm and face masks now becoming a way of life, the prices have now normalised.
Dh2
Maximum price that can be charged for a face mask in Dubai
The maximum price of 1kg of apples has reduced in the past few days to Dh15. So, get down to making some apple-based desserts or just the fruit in itself.
However, the maximum price of 1kg lime has increased from Dh9 to Dh10.7. This could be because the fruit is in demand during the UAE’s sweltering summer.
The price of chicken, beef, lamb and fish have not gone up further. So, non-vegetarians can whip up dishes of their choice over the weekend.
These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.
You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.
