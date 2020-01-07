Previously, there have been only three times since 2000 when the RSI rose above 85

Gold is expected to record losses in the next two week Image Credit: Pixabay

Gold is almost guaranteed to record losses in the next two weeks, if history is any guide.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index for the yellow metal soared to 86 on Monday, well above the level of 70 that typically suggests securities are overbought. Previously, there have been only three times since 2000 when the RSI rose above 85, and in each instance bullion fell over the next 10 trading days. The loss averaged 1 per cent compared with a gain of 7 per cent over the previous 10 session.