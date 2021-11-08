Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Covid-19 pandemic has unexpectedly upended the lives and livelihoods of families around the world. However, this has also given people the chance to reconsider their future – and for an increasing number this has meant looking at immigration opportunities abroad for a better life.

Applications for investment-based as well as skilled-based migration have gained traction in the wake of the pandemic. The current global estimate is that there were around 281 million international migrants in the world in 2020, which equates to 3.6 per cent of the global population, according to International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The unprecedented trend of lockdowns and related travel restrictions and the suspension of temporary visas by several countries during the pandemic have forced many high-net-worth-individuals (HNWI) to explore options for residency and second citizenship to ensure security and global mobility for them as well as their families.

The investment migration market alone, which was estimated at $21.4 billion (Dh78.59 billion) in 2019, is projected to reach $100 billion in revenue by 2025, if the 23 per cent growth rate persists, according to Investment Migration Insider, a knowledge platform for the sector.

Demand for overseas education has also remained upbeat amid Covid-19, with many students exploring this as a pathway to obtain permanent residency. Many countries, including Canada and Australia, offer international students the options to stay and gain work experience after their studies and later apply for permanent residency and citizenship.

