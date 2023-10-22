CEOs and entrepreneurs met to discuss keys to business success and unforeseen challenges when navigating today’s evolving financial landscape and business migration during a networking session at Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2023.
David George, Publisher Agnc3 Gulf News Commercial Publishing, opened the evening with a warm welcome speech in which he said, “Moving to another country can offer many benefits to entrepreneurs and their businesses. Market volatility and economic uncertainties are the common challenges for businesses; that's why business migration can serve as a crucial tool that can help entrepreneurs navigate the shifting financial terrain and fortify their futures."
The exclusive ‘Business Beyond Borders: Fostering innovation and economic growth’ panel featured Ryan Aizaz Ul Ghani, Head of Operations, Middle East, Aussizz Migration & Education Consultants, Rahim Lakhani, President & CEO, The Lakhani Group and Hamid Javadi, Director, Y-Axis Canada. Key talking points covered the top countries for business migration, opportunities in Canada, Australia, the UK and the US, benefits of business migration and comparative analysis of business migration versus skilled migration.
Ul Ghani spoke of the potential unlocked by migrating your business abroad, saying it broadens your horizons and opportunities.
“Businesses develop because of globalisation,” he began. “You develop a new marketplace and develop your employees. You get to understand what other countries offer, like dealing with different regulations and environments,” he added.
The seminar delivered comprehensive discussions on business migration and highlighted the options available for UAE entrepreneurs, however Javadi warned to understand what you are getting yourself into before you begin. “You should be aware of the ecosystem you are entering in to,” he explained.
Lakhani told the audience that migrating your business doesn’t mean you have to stay in one location, and being flexible with your location will benefit your business. “I’ve lived in Canada for 14 years and I don’t think it’s hampering businesses but I do think it’s a choice whether you want to live there because it’s entirely different from the UAE, you can operate businesses remotely if you wish, it’s a wise option.”