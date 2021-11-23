More than 200 industrial firms will be assessed on their digital readiness by end 2022

Dubai: UAE’s Ministry of Industry will put itself through a digital test. The Ministry is all set to adopt the Smart Industry Readiness Index to assess digital developments.

The first 70 companies in the UAE’s industrial sector have now been evaluated, and equipped with the ability to increase productivity and product quality,” said Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. “The Ministry’s goal is to assess a total of 200 industrial companies by end-2022.”

The Index will, guide UAE-based companies to adopt the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and benefit from digital transformation. It forms a key part of Industry 4.0 program spearheaded by the Ministry to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the industrial sector. Al Suwaidi also outlined other initiatives that have been launched in support of this objective, including the Champions 4.0 Network, a group of 12 local and multinational companies that will showcase the benefits of 4IR technologies and offer practical insight and expertise to UAE enterprises.

The announcement was made at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS21).

The way forward

Countries and organisations must develop cross-border partnerships to ensure the global energy sector is meeting its responsibilities to mitigate climate change. That was the message from Israel’s Minister of Energy today at GMIS 2021.

“Cross-border cooperation for a common international struggle in tackling climate change is a precise example of a twin transition in which innovation and sustainability meet and create holistic solutions,” said Karine Elharrar, Israel’s Minister of Energy

Collective responsibility

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala, noted that while the oil and gas sector globally has missed multiple chances since the 1980s to build a sustainable industry, it now must embrace new modes of operations. “Energy companies have a collective responsibility to become part of a future energy ecosystem.

“Oil and gas companies are now facing huge pressure from investors and policymakers to ensure they pivot from traditional businesses to more sustainable ones. The winners will be the nimble companies that can accelerate towards that pivot quickest.”

Developed nations have a responsibility to assist the technological advancement of more vulnerable nations to enhance their connectivity and capacity to innovate, while also helping them transition to greener economies, said Abdulla Shahid, President of the United Nations General Assembly.

Shahid highlighted the stark discrepancies in technological capacity between the global north and south, which has exacerbated the challenges faced by developing nations in their attempts to recover from the pandemic. In what he described as his “presidency of hope”, the UNGA President said, “I will do my utmost to ensure that we not only recover better and sustainably, but we do so equitably with no one left behind.

“The good news is 4IR technologies are playing a major role when it comes to cutting emissions, water and material consumption and the optimisation of waste management. I call upon countries to invest in climate-friendly technologies that will spur recovery efforts by respecting out planet’s health and share these technologies with developing countries.”

