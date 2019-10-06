Dubai: The telecom company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei’s 5G technology, the company’s chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi has said.

“Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network,” he said. “From a security perspective we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs. We have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G.”

Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company’s equipment, which it says presents a security risk. Huawei has repeatedly denied the US allegations, which were raised earlier this month during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, all of which use Huawei equipment.